Bharati Ghosh’s bodyguard gave cops the slip, says CID

Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh (File Photo) Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh (File Photo)

A team of officers from the CID rushed to Mumbai on Friday to arrest Sujit Mondal, the absconding bodyguard of former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, in connection with the ongoing probe of cheating and extortion against her, but the accused managed to give them a slip.

According to official sources, Mondal, along with another person, had come to LT Marg police station in Mumbai to lodge a complaint against gold trader Chandan Maji, who had accused several police officers in West Midnapore of extortion and cheating. “We received information about Mondal from Mumbai police. We then requested them to detain him and a formal request was sent in this regard. A team was immediately sent to Mumbai,” said DIG (CID) Nishat Parvez.

Sources said that when the team reached Mumbai, it was told that Mondal had escaped from the police station. He excused himself on the pretext of going to the toilet and fled. Though he was guarded by two policemen, he managed to give them a slip, sources added. CID had last month submitted a chargesheet against Ghosh marking her as an absconder along with eight others at Ghatal court in West Midnapore. Apart from Ghosh, Mondal was also shown as an absconder.

All the accused were charged under sections of forgery, extortion and the Prevention of Corruption Act. So far, six persons have been arrested in the case, including four police officials — former Circle Inspector of Ghatal Subhankar Dey, former Officer-in-Charge of Daspur police station Pradip Rath, former OC of Ghatal Chitta Pal and Assistant Sub-Inspector Debasish Das. Bimal Gharai, a businessman from Ghatal, and Rajmangal Singh, caretaker of Ghosh’s flat at Madurdaha in Kolkata, were also arrested.

The CID had taken up the case on the basis of a complaint of extortion and criminal conspiracy lodged by Maji at Daspur police station in February.

