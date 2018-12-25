Bharati Ghosh’s audio clip: Not an absconder, will face people

In an audio clip accessed by the Indian Express, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh was purportedly heard saying that she is not an absconder and will face the people soon.

“My case is sub-judice. Supreme Court ordered not to arrest me, hence I am not an absconder. People are trying malign my image by saying I am an absconder,” she was allegedly heard saying in the clip. The development came after the Criminal Investigation Department Saturday arrested Ghosh’s close aide and former bodyguard Sujit Mondal from Delhi.

The state CID had earlier submitted a charge-sheet against Ghosh marking her as an absconder along with eight others at Ghatal court in West Midnapore. Apart from Ghosh, her former bodyguard Sujit Mondal was also shown as an absconder in the charge-sheet.

The CID had taken up the case on the basis of a complaint of extortion and criminal conspiracy lodged by Chandan Majhi in February. The CID in its chargesheet mentioned about a huge amount of cash and gold jewellery recovered from a series of raids at flats owned by Ghosh. Ghosh’s lawyer Pinaki Bhattacharya had said that the SC has ordered that until next hearing she cannot be arrested. ens