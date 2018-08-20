Bharati Ghosh speaks out in audio clip: ‘CID harassing to prevent me from joining any party’

Retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. Retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.

In an audio message, retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh accused the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of “harassing her intentionally” so that she can be prevented from joining a political party. The statement comes amid rumours that the underground IPS officer from the state might join BJP.

The audio message was circulated among a select mediapersons on Saturday night from an undisclosed location.

“CID is filing a number of false cases against me intentionally to prevent me from opening my mouth and joining any political party. Their only intention is to put pressure on me,” said Bharati Ghosh in the audio message. The CID had on Friday filed another case against the retired IPS officer for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

“A case has been filed against Bharati Ghosh for having in possession assets disproportionate to known sources of her income. Her disproportionate assets are about 320 per cent more than her known sources of income,” said DIG (CID-operations) Nishat Parvez. Sources said the case was filed at Kotwali police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Responding to the development, Ghosh, in a WhatsApp voice note, had said, “I have heard CID has initiated a case against me. I want CBI, Enforcement Directorate to investigate and find out if my properties are appropriate or disappropriate.”

Rumours of Ghosh joining BJP had been doing rounds since the beginning of 2018, soon after she resigned from police services after she fell from the grace of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

In February this year, BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha made a statement welcoming Ghosh to the party. “It is nothing new that Trinamool utilises an individual to the ultimate extent and just dumps that individual when purpose is served. Ghosh is realising that. So, if she is willing to join BJP, our doors are open,” Sinha said then.

Trinamool Congress, however, remains tight lipped on the issue claiming that this is CID’s internal matter where law will take its own course. In February this year, the CID issued a arrest warrant against Ghosh on charges of alleged extortion and a criminal conspiracy based on a complaint filed at Daspur police station on February 1 by a local gold trader, Chandan Majhi. After that CID conducted raids at residences of Ghosh as well as certain other police officers. On August 7, CID arrested Ghosh’s husband MAV Raju, in connection with the same case. Ghosh’s counsel had, on Saturday, filed a petition at Midnapore Court, seeking to transfer Raju from Midnapore Jail. Ghosh has claimed that Raju’s life is at risk.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App