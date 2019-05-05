Bharati Ghosh in row, caught saying ‘will drag TMC men out, beat them up like dogs’

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh on Saturday reportedly said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers will be dragged out of their homes and beaten up like dogs if they threaten voters. She reportedly also threatened to bring in youths from Uttar Pradesh for this.

Advertising

Ghosh, a former IPS officer who was once close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said this while campaigning at Ghatal constituency.

After resigning from the police force, Ghosh had recently joined the BJP. A video of Ghosh’s remarks have surfaced online.

“Vote korte debe na? Bhoy dekhacche? Bhoy dekhaben na. Baari theke tene tene bar kore kukurer moton marbo (Will they not allow to vote? Are they threatening? We will drag them out and beat them up like dogs,” Ghosh reportedly told TMC workers in Anandapur village in Medinipur.

Advertising

“Uttar Pradesh theke hazar chele dhokabo. Khuje pawa jabe na (we will bring in a thousand youths from Uttar Pradesh. No one will be able to trace you),” she reportedly said.

The BJP candidate from Ghatal Lok Sabha seat in West Midnapore visited Anandapur village after local BJP workers had alleged that they were threatened by TMC workers. While she went to the village under Keshpur block, she confronted a couple of local youths, who are also Trinamool workers. There she was heard shouting at those youths.

Despite repeated attempts, Ghosh could not be contacted.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Are the eyes of the Election Commission (EC) shut? Bharati Ghosh is threatening people. She is threatening to kill them. We heard she said that she will bring goons from Uttar Pradesh. Is this a Lok Sabha candidate? She is a former IPS officer. We will gather all evidence and approach the EC.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Ghatal said, “Please don’t force me to open my mouth. We have let you contest. You are saying wrong things against people…Do not cross the limit. There should be a basic courtesy.”

BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu appeared to defend Ghosh. “This has been started by TMC. They first started using such language. I haven’t heard what she said, but she has to use the language of goondas to speak with goondas…”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Ghosh was very close to TMC, but later joined BJP. This is the language of both Trinamool and BJP in Bengal. People of Bengal are watching.”