Bharati Ghosh accuses TMC of attacking her car, party denies

Former IPS officer and BJP candidate from Ghatal constituency Bharati Ghosh claimed that her vehicle was attacked by TMC workers late on Saturday evening.

Ghosh and her polling agent Ayan Dandapat were returning from an election rally from Sarberia to Ghatal when the alleged incident took place. Ghosh alleged that some TMC workers hurled stones at her vehicle and beat up her polling agent.

The former IPS officer on Sunday lodged a complaint against unknown TMC workers at Daspur Police Station in West Midnapore district and also brought the incident to the Election Commission’s notice. Condemning the attack, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The TMC is digging its own grave by doing such things. It is nothing new as my vehicle was also attacked in the past. They have become desperate and taking all sorts of unlawful measures to stop us.” Reacting to the allegations, actor-turned-politician, Dev, who is a TMC MP from Ghatal, said it does not believe in violence. “We don’t believe in taking revenge. We do not believe in attacking anyone’s vehicle,” he said.