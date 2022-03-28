scorecardresearch
Monday, March 28, 2022
Bharat Bandh supporters put up blockades across Bengal to enforce nationwide strike

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers and people.

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Kolkata |
March 28, 2022 10:37:14 am
Bharat Bandh, Kolkata, West Bengal, Jadavpur, Dum Dum, Barasat, Shyamnagar, Belgharia, Joynagar, Domjur, Kolkata news, Indian express, Indian express newsCPI-M members supporting the Bharat Bandh take out a protest march in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Supporters of the two-day nationwide strike Monday put up rail and road blockades in various places in West Bengal to impose the Bharat Bandh. Left workers were seen blocking railway tracks in Jadavpur, Dum Dum, Barasat, Shyamnagar, Belgharia, Joynagar, Domjur, and other places to protest against the Centre’s policies. The police later lifted the blockades to resume rail services.

Road blockades were put up in Gol Park, Lake Town, Baguihati and other areas. In Jadavpur, Left supporters took out a rally from the 8B bus stand to the Sulekha crossing. A scuffle broke out between bandh supporters and policemen in Jadavpur. Another rally was taken out by SUCI (C) supporters from Rashbehari to Bhowanipore and then to Lake Market.

Also read |Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Banking, transport services likely to be hit today & tomorrow as trade unions call for strike

Such road and rail blockades were also seen in the West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Hooghly, North 24 Paragans, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah districts of the state. The protests disrupted railway services for some time.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers and people.

The central trade unions which are part of this joint forum include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

In view of the nationwide strike, the West Bengal government on Saturday issued an order announcing that all state government offices will remain open and the employees will report to duty on those days. The order from the state government added that the leaves will be treated as ‘dies-non’ and no salary will be admissible.

