Minor suffers burn injuries at anganwadi centre in Bengal, locals stage protest over ‘negligence’

Police have initiated a probe, sources said, adding that it will also be investigated whether all safety regulations for children were being followed at the anganwadi centre. (Photo generated using AI)

A five-year-old boy sustained burn injuries at an anganwadi centre in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal after reportedly spilling hot water on his body, police sources said, adding the incident led to protests by locals who alleged negligence on the part of the authorities.

According to locals, the child had gone to the anganwadi centre and during the time of the incident, neither the designated cook nor any teacher was present at the centre. On their behalf, a representative was simultaneously teaching the children, attending to them, and cooking, locals said.

According to his family, the boy suffered severe burn injuries in his chest, arms, and other parts of the body. He was first taken to Jiren Gacha Rural Hospital in the area where the doctors referred him to R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. He is currently undergoing treatment and his family said the child’s condition is extremely critical.