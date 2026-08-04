Minor suffers burn injuries at anganwadi centre in Bengal, locals stage protest over ‘negligence’

According to locals, the child had gone to the anganwadi centre and during the time of the incident, neither the designated cook nor any teacher was present at the centre.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 4, 2026 10:27 PM IST
anganwadi centre, west bengalPolice have initiated a probe, sources said, adding that it will also be investigated whether all safety regulations for children were being followed at the anganwadi centre. (Photo generated using AI)
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A five-year-old boy sustained burn injuries at an anganwadi centre in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal after reportedly spilling hot water on his body, police sources said, adding the incident led to protests by locals who alleged negligence on the part of the authorities.

According to locals, the child had gone to the anganwadi centre and during the time of the incident, neither the designated cook nor any teacher was present at the centre. On their behalf, a representative was simultaneously teaching the children, attending to them, and cooking, locals said.

According to his family, the boy suffered severe burn injuries in his chest, arms, and other parts of the body. He was first taken to Jiren Gacha Rural Hospital in the area where the doctors referred him to R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. He is currently undergoing treatment and his family said the child’s condition is extremely critical.

“The centre did not even arrange treatment for our child. After getting the news, we rushed him to the hospital,” the child’s father said.

As news of the incident spread, tension flared in the Swarupnagar area under the Polerhat police station in Bhangar, as locals gathered outside the centre alleging negligence of the authorities. They also demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible. The protests prompted police to reach the spot to bring the situation under control.

Police have initiated a probe, sources said, adding that it will also be investigated whether all safety regulations for children were being followed.

Some locals flagged recurrence of such incidents and questioned the safety measures at the centre.

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“This is the fifth such incident in the last couple of months. Why are such incidents happening repeatedly at this centre? We want stern action against the teachers and cooks,” local resident Satina Bibi said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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