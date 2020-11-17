Bhai Phonta, a low-key affair in Bengal this year

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her wishes to the people of the state. “Greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj,” Banerjee tweeted. (File photo)

Bhai Phonta was celebrated in the state on Monday without the usual fervour because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although sweet shops managed to do a fair amount of business, there were no long queues outside the establishments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her wishes to the people of the state. “Greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj,” Banerjee tweeted.

Meanwhile, political leaders took part in Bhai Phonta ceremonies to connect with party workers and leaders.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh and the other senior leaders of the party celebrated the festival with the party’s state women cell members, including its president Agnimitra Pal, at the outfit’s Hastings office. BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy took part in the ceremony at his home. where other party leaders went to offer their blessings.

Senior TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee, Sujit Bose and others participated in the ceremony in their homes and neighbourhoods.

