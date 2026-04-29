‘I could not sleep last night’: Mamata Banerjee visits booths in Bhabanipur, alleges observers and Central forces working for BJP

She also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of “harassment” and alleged that Central forces conducted late-night raids. Express Photo by Partha Paul

In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited polling booths in Bhabanipur as voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began at 7 am Wednesday, levelling multiple allegations of high-handedness by Central forces and observers.

She visited multiple booths from 7 am, including one in Chetla around 8.30 am, where she met the state minister and the TMC candidate from the Kolkata Port Assembly seat, Firhad Hakim.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee claimed that “several observers (election observers) who have come from outside and are acting as per the BJP’s directions.” “People are supposed to cast their votes. Can voting take place like this?” she said, alleging that TMC flags and posters had been removed and that “outsiders” were intimidating voters.