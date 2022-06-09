Bhabanipur double murder: Probe 99% over, arrests likely soon, says CM Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that “99 per cent” of the investigation into the Bhabanipur double murder case had been completed and the guilty would be arrested soon.

The CM was speaking to mediapersons after visiting the house of the slain couple, who hailed from Gujarat. Earlier in the day, she returned to Kolkata after her North Bengal visit.

“I will not tolerate such incidents in Bhabanipur,” said Mamata, who is MLA from Bhabanipur constituency. Describing Bhabanipur, of which she is a resident, as a “peaceful” area, she alleged that some external forces were trying to create nuisance in the locality. She gave assurance that strict measures would be adopted to deal with trouble-makers.

“We live in harmony in Bhabanipur. This is not a case entailing culture, caste or creed or community. It’s a matter of personal enmity. I can assure all that our government will support them like it has been doing, irrespective of caste, culture and creed,” she said.

Mamata was accompanied by Kolkata Police Commissioner Binit Goel and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. She said, “The police have information that the crime may have been a fallout of personal enmity. They are looking into this angle. As the case is under investigation, I will not comment on it now. I have spoken to the daughter and other members of the family. The state administration will stand by the family at this hour of crisis. The culprits will be nabbed soon. ” Banerjee told mediapersons.

The crime happened around 1:30 pm on Monday, police sources said. According to preliminary autopsy reports, businessman Ashok Shah was stabbed to death. The police have said that Ashok’s wife, Rashmita Shah, was shot dead. The couple had significant investments in the share market, they said.

The CM on Wednesday also promised a job to a woman whose wrist was chopped off allegedly by her husband in Ketugram of Burdwan district recently as he was against her plan to take up a nursing job.

Mamata said, “I will arrange for her to have a job. I am thinking of giving her a job that she can do while sitting.” She added, “I was also informed that, during her treatment, a request to use ‘Sasthya Sathi’ card was not heeded. I have asked the Chief Secretary to look into why this happened.” — WITH PTI INPUTS