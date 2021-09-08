Bhabanipur Bypoll: Want Mamata Banerjee to win by record margin, says TMC

“BHABANIPUR WANTS her own daughter”. This is one of the slogans in poll banners that started cropping up across the constituency soon after after the official announcement of Mamata Banerjee as the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur bypoll, slated for September 30.

The TMC’s student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, has also launched a full-fledged campaign for their party chief and are putting up poll graffiti in several parts of Bhabanipur.

A TMC supporter said, “She is our leader and the leader of our state… We want her to win by a record margin. We, students for whom Mamata Banerjee has done so much, will campaign door-to-door. She will win Bhabanipur and we want to see her in Delhi in 2024.”

Students have also lined up for various types of campaigns for their “didi”, including street plays and songs.

According to TMC sources, Mamata Banerjee will start her campaign in Bhabanipur by addressing a workers’ meet at Ahindra Manchaon Wednesday. She is likely to file her nomination papers on Friday and the party is making plans accordingly. Its door-to-door drive would begin in around a week’s time, the sources added.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India published the notification regarding bypoll in three seats in West Bengal.

Accordingly, the state government closed “Duare Sarkar” (Government at doorstep) scheme in Murshidabad district and Bhabanipur constituency areas. Apart from Bhabanipur, bypoll will be held in Samshergunj and Jangipur constituencies, which are in Murshidabad district.

Mamata lost to the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the Assembly polls earlier this year and needs to be elected as MLA within six months to remain in the Chief Minister’s post.

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, the party’s Bengal unit is unhappy with the Election Commission’s decision to hold bypolls in the state. The BJP was hoping that amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the poll panel may conduct the bypolls after the six-month period so Mamata would have had to relinquish her seat and face major embarrassment.