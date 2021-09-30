Bhabanipur bypoll Live Updates: On Mamata’s day of reckoning, Bhabanipur sees low voter turnout of 7.57% till 9 am

Bhabanipur Assembly Bye-Election 2021 Polling live updates: Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for the bypolls to the Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies amid tight security and stringent Covid-19 measures.
To ensure watertight security and peaceful polling in Bhabanipur on Thursday, the Election Commission on Wednesday decided to bring in 20 more companies of Central Armed Police Personnel.
The constituency, which has twice elected Mamata and is considered her home, will pit the Trinamool Congress supremo against two young faces — BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPM’s Srijib Biswas. However, the polling, this time, assumes special significance as the CM is fighting to keep her chair, while the BJP is eyeing an encore of Nandigram where the Trinamool chief contested and lost to Suvendu Adhikari in the Assembly polls held earlier this year.
The bypolls are being held in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, and Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district. A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3. The Pipili seat in Puri, Odisha, also goes to the polls today.
Till 9 am, 7.8 per cent of the voters in Odisha's Pipili have cast their votes in the bypolls. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani, said that to ensure the safety of voters against Covid-19, each of them is being provided with hand gloves, masks, and sanitisers.
The Bhabanipur constituency recorded a low voter turnout of just 7.57 per cent during the first two hours of polling on Thursday. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is contesting the Assembly bypoll from Bhabanipur to retain her Chief Minister's seat. She is pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM's Sreejib Biswas.
Here are the polling percentages in Bengal at 9 am:
Assembly Constituency 56 — Samserganj: 16.32 per cent
Assembly Constituency 58 — Jangipur: 17.51 per cent
Assembly Constituency 159 — Bhabanipur: 7.57 per cent
Voting in currently underway at Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad amid tight security and strict Covid-19 norms.
Voting was delayed in a booth of Pipili due to EVM malfunction while glitches in the EVM machine were reported in two more booths.
A 90-year-old woman cast her vote at a polling booth in Bhabanipur on Thursday in the election that decides Mamata Bannerjee’s fate as CM.
Voting for bypoll is underway in Pipili, Puri. "We have made appropriate arrangements and have deployed extra security at sensitive polling booths. There are 32 mobile parties deployed for this election," says Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh. (ANI)
Long queues were seen since early morning outside several booths across the constituencies. Voting will continue till 6 pm. The polling centres have been stocked up with masks and sanitisers as part of the Covid-19 guidelines, officials said.
To ensure watertight security and peaceful polling in Bhabanipur on Thursday, the Election Commission has brought in 20 more companies of Central Armed Police Personnel. With this, 35 companies of central forces have been deployed across the constituency.
Priyanka Tibrewal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Bhabanipur bypolls, said that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is “in fear” right now, referring to the fact that Banerjee's fate as chief minister hangs in balance, conditional upon the result of the by-election. “We're hoping for fair elections,” Tibrewal said “I will visit polling booths in the area today. The state government is in fear right now.”
Voting has begun for the bypolls in the keenly-watched assembly segment of Bhabanipur and two other constituencies in West Bengal; as well as in Odisha's Pipli. The voting is slated to continue till 6:30pm, according to the Election Commission.