Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll: ‘She grows up, fights’, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal hits back at Firhad Hakim over ‘young girl’ remark

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP on Sunday exchanged words after senior state minister Firhad Hakim called the BJP’s Bhabanipur by-poll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal a “young girl”, and claimed that she had been pushed into the electoral battle against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The by-election is scheduled for September 30.

At an interaction with the people of Bhabanipur on Sunday morning, Hakim said, “Priyanka Tibrewal is a young girl. She was defeated earlier in state Assembly polls from Entally. As there were no senior BJP leaders ready to contest against Mamata Banerjee, the party has pushed this young girl into the battlefield. My sympathy goes out to her as she will be defeated in the by-poll.”

The minister said everyone in the constituency, which is a TMC bastion, had told him that they would vote for Banerjee. “I don’t have to tell them to vote for Mamata Banerjee. They are saying that they will vote for her. Mamata Banerjee lives in their hearts,” Hakim added.

Tibrewal is a lawyer who moved court about alleged attacks on BJP workers after the Assembly poll results were declared on May 2. She played an instrumental role in securing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

Responding to Hakim’s dig, the BJP candidate told reporters while campaigning, “A young girl doesn’t forever remain a young girl. She grows up and faces challenges. Of course, my rival Mamata Banerjee and her party campaigner Firhad Hakim are much older than me but I am here to fight the battle and save democracy. I want to save people from the terror of Trinamool.”

Meanwhile, Left Front candidate Shreejib Biswas also campaigned in Bhabanipur, and vowed to defeat both the TMC and the BJP.