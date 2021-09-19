Bhabanipur assembly Bypoll: Abhishek Banerjee campaigns for CM, seeks votes in ‘battle for India’

Trinamool Congress’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched his campaign for his aunt Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, joining a clutch of party bigwigs and cabinet members who are already out canvassing for their leader ahead of the crucial Bhabanipur by-election on September 30.

Also the sitting Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour constituency, Abhishek kicked off his campaign near the Laxminarayan temple where the majority of Bhabanipur’s non-Bengali voters resides.

Sensing a need to bring the community to her side amid the BJP’s attempts to target the non-Bengali votes, Mamata has focussed on personally interacting with the Hindi-speaking voters on the campaign trail.

Addressing party supporters on Saturday, Abhishek said the battle is not for Bhabanipur but for India. “’B’ stands for Bhabanipur and Bharat. If Bhabanipur wins, Bharat will also win. However, this is not possible without your love and support.”

His poll pitch had definite strains of his aunt’s clarion call at a workers’ meet where she exhorted her party members not to take this battle lightly, saying it was for the country.

“The vote in Bhabanipur is not an ordinary one. The entire country is looking at Mamata Banerjee. From UP to Haryana, people are counting on us. They are saying only Mamata Banerjee can bring a change of guard in Delhi. Your support is the key to us winning this battle,” Abhishek said.

Since the Trinamool stormed the hustings for a third straight term, riding on a massive mandate, the party has been talking up Mamata as the one to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi going into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sticking to the same theme on Saturday, he said Mamata is the only leader who can defeat the BJP.

Referring to the formal induction of former Union minister Babul Supriyo into the Trinamool on Saturday, Abhishek said more such developments could be in the offing in the coming month.

“The fight in 2024 will be BJP vs India. Let them try to intimidate me with CBI and ED. We are not afraid,” the Trinamool MP said.