Wednesday, July 06, 2022

BGPM chief invites Mamata to his swearing-in on July 12

Interacting with reporters after coming out of Nabanna, Thapa said the hill people were with Bengal and that the BJP's demand for a separate state had pushed them back by 20 years.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 7, 2022 4:09:45 am
Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) chief Anit Thapa on Wednesday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here and invited her to attend his swearing-in ceremony as the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chairman on July 12.

“For a long, the hills saw emotional politics, and practical politics remained missing. The GTA has collapsed. So, we have to start from scratch. We will work closely with the state government. The hill people believe in our ideology, and thus, supported us in the GTA polls,” said Thapa.

“There is no provision for employment exchange and school service commission in the GTA, so we will have to work them out. Tourism in the mountains has increased. It’s a good sign. But, despite that, the employment opportunities are very limited. It must be increased,” he added.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas, who was also present at the meeting, said, “The Chief Minister congratulated all GTA members. We will give outside support to the BGPM. The Darjeeling hills will be brought back to its glory again.”

After winning the GTA elections, Thapa had said that in the first meeting of the GTA, a proposal seeking a separate Gorkhaland would be passed but, in a relief to the state leaders and officials, Thapa on Wednesday did not talk about it.

BGPM swept the GTA polls and emerged as the single largest party winning 27 of the total 45 seats. Hamro Party led by Ajay Edwards bagged eight seats, followed by Trinamool Congress’ five and five Independents.

