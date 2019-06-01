In admission form, Bethune College offers ‘humanity’ as option in religion section

Advertising

Students seeking admission to Bethune College, one of the oldest colleges in Kolkata, can select “humanity” as their religion in the admission form.

Principal of Bethune College, Mamata Ray, said the authorities took the decision while developing the software for online admission process.

“We got this idea to include humanity as a religion while developing the software. We wanted to make it convenient for students who do not want to adhere to any religion. Besides, humanity is the message found in every religion and therefore, we wanted it to feature in the religion section of the admission form,” Ray told The Indian Express.

Affiliated to the University of Calcutta, Bethune College was established in 1879 and is one of the most reputed women’s colleges in India. The NAAC-Grade A institute is currently inviting online applications for admission in undergraduate courses.

Besides ‘Humanity’, the religion category in the online application form available on the college website also offers the options of Hinduism, Islam, Christian, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism and Others.

Principal Ray, however, made it clear that stating the religion as ‘Humanity’ will not be a problem for any student for availing scholarships.