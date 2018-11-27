Bengal’s top doubles shuttler electrocuted

State’s number one doubles badminton player Trinankur Nag (25), who suffered severe burn injuries after he was electrocuted while working at a railway carshed here on Saturday, died at Eastern Railway’s BR Singh Hospital Monday, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

Advertising

Nag was recruited by the Railways five years ago under the sports quota. He was the only son of his parents. His family has alleged negligence on part of the railway authorities that led to the accident. “He had requested officials to change his department. He wasn’t happy with his job and also wasn’t trained to do electrical work,” said a relative of the deceased.

Expressing grief at the death of Nag, Eastern Railway General Manager Harindra Rao said if anyone is found guilty of negligence in connection with the incident, the person will be punished. Eastern Railway Chief Spokesperson RN Mahapatra told The Indian Express that a departmental probe has been initiated into the incident already.

The current number one ranked state doubles player, Nag had represented Bengal for many years at junior and senior categories, West Bengal Badminton Association Sekhar C Biswas said. With PTI