Doars Rani, Bengal’s first relocated tigress who went missing, captured in Assam

Doars Rani, the tigress brought from Bihar to Bengal as part of a tiger relocation programme before it entered Assam, was tranquillised and caged in the northeastern state on Tuesday evening.

“Finally we have been able to tranquillise and cage Doars Rani. We are bringing her back to Buxa tiger reserve. We brought in three elephants from Bengal, apart from earth movers. The area was cordoned off with nets and finally we were able to tranquilise it after various attempts,” Manoj Kumar Oraon, West Bengal Forest Minister, told The Indian Express.

The tigress was brought from the Valmiki tiger reserve in Bihar to Buxa tiger reserve as a part of Bengal’s first tiger relocation programme. Ten days ago, the tigress moved from Buxa and entered Raimona National Park in Assam. It has covered about 100 km so far.