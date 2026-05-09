Bengal’s new CM Suvendu Adhikari takes oath at Brigade Parade Ground, dashes to Jorasanko Thakurbari soon after

The who’s who of the Union Cabinet and several BJP chief ministers were present at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bengal CM.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataMay 9, 2026 03:34 PM IST
oathPM Modi arrived at the swearing-in ceremony venue in an open car flanked by Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Saturday became the first chief minister of West Bengal to take oath at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Around 11.30 am, Suvendu Adhikari took the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. All BJP chief ministers, including Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Yogi Adityanath, were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Apart from Adhikari, five ministers – Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania, and Kshudiram Tudu – also took oath. Among these five, Pramanik belongs to the Rajbanshi community, Kirtania is a Matua, and Tudu is from the Adivasi community.

PM Modi entered the swearing-in ceremony venue in an open car flanked by Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari sported a saffron ‘fatua’ (shirt).

About 100 metres from the stage, Modi got out of the car and walked towards the dais. Once on the stage, he bowed down to thank the people of Bengal.

Modi greeted Makhanlal Sarkar, 97, who had accompanied Shyama Prasad Mukherjee during his last mission to Kashmir, opposing the now-shelved special status to the erstwhile state.

Soon after taking over as the new chief minister, Suvendu Adhikari went to Jorasanko Thakurbari, the residence of Rabindranath Tagore. “Without Rabindranath Tagore, you can’t think about Bengali culture. We started a new era by paying tribute to Tagore on his birth anniversary,” said Adhikari.

Story continues below this ad

Adhikari’s parents could not attend the swearing-in ceremony as they are not well. Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari, said, “He is my second son among four. From childhood, he has shown leadership qualities, and he is a chief ministerial material. He is very cool and a very good organiser as well.”

Suvendu Adhikari’s mother, Gayatri Devi, said, “He is always very cool. I never scolded him as he was never naughty.” “Suvendu loves fried fish, especially Hilsa,” Gayatri Devi added.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments