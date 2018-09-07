Bengali TV actor Payal Chakraborty found dead in hotel room, police suspect suicide

Bengali actress Payal Chakraborty was found dead in a Siliguri hotel. Bengali actress Payal Chakraborty was found dead in a Siliguri hotel.

Television actor Payal Chakraborty (38) was found dead in a hotel in Siliguri on Thursday. Chakraborty, a resident of Jadavpur, had acted in TV serials and web series such as Ek Masher Sahitya, Goenda Ginni and Chokher Tara Tui.

“Chakraborty was found hanging from the ceiling of her hotel room on Wednesday. She had checked into the hotel a day earlier. Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide. However, we haven’t found any note. We will investigate the case from all angles,” said a police officer.

Arun Deb, an employee at the hotel, said the actor had told the staff members on Tuesday that she would be leaving for Gangtok the next day.

“Chakraborty, after checking in, had categorically told the hotel officials that she did not want to be disturbed in her room. She had locked the room from inside and did not order dinner,” he said.

The following morning when there was no response from her despite repeated knocks on the door, the hotel contacted the police, Deb added.

Sources said that Chakraborty got divorced recently and was survived by a two-year-old son. Police also suspect that she was suffering from depression. “Her family members have told the police that she was suffering from depression. They, however, don’t have any clue why she was in Siliguri as Chakraborty had told them that she was going to Ranchi for a shoot. We are trying to find why she didn’t reveal her actual location,” said an official.

In last three years, at least five actor have committed suicide.

On March 9, television actress Moumita Saha, 23, was found hanging from the ceiling in her apartment in South suburban division of Kolkata. She was suffering from depression, police had said.

Before Saha, another actress identified as Bitasta Saha, had allegedly committed suicide in February 2017 over her relationship with an Income Tax officer.

In July 2016, Puja Aich, another aspiring television actor, allegedly killed herself after “failing to cope with pressure from her in-laws”.

A popular face in the television, Disha Ganguly, had committed suicide allegedly due to some personal problems in 2015.

