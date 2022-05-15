scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Bengali TV actor Pallavi Dey found dead in Kolkata flat

The actor, who played the female lead in the series ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend, the police said, adding that he was being questioned.

Written by Sweety Kumari | Kolkata |
May 15, 2022 4:43:39 pm
Bengali television actor Pallavi Dey

Bengali television actor Pallavi Dey was found dead in her rented flat in Kolkata’s Garfa on Sunday, the police said, adding that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. Dey’s family, however, raised the suspicion that she may have been murdered.

“She was rushed to Bangur Hospital where she was declared dead,” an officer said. The police are now investigating the circumstances that led to her death. The actor’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Dey was reportedly in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend, officers said, adding that he was being questioned at Garfa police station.

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Dey – who was playing the female lead in the series ‘Mon Mane Na’ – was first selected for a lead role in the Bengali show ‘Aami Sirajer Begum’. Her other TV shows include ‘Reshma Japi’, ‘Kunjo Chhaya’ and ‘Saraswati Prem’. Over the years she has portrayed a wide range of characters in several television serials.

