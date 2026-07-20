Bengali must for all government work from September: CM Suvendu Adhikari

The Bengali language will be mandatory at all levels of government in West Bengal from September 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.
CM Adhikari informed the Assembly that Bengali will be the primary medium for all state government communications, and all internal official correspondence must be written and exchanged in the language. He added that official correspondence directed to the Central Government will be maintained in both Bengali and Hindi.
The Chief Minister made public a letter sent to him on Sunday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, wherein the Centre emphasised the importance of the Bengali language. In the letter, Shah advised that Bengali should be accorded greater prominence and recommended its active deployment in administrative and official frameworks. Shah stressed the importance of increasing the use of Hindi for interstate administrative channels between the Central and state governments.
CM Adhikari said, “This decision has been taken to strengthen further the use of the Bengali language in the state’s official system.” According to Adhikari, special emphasis will be placed on standardising official communication in Bengali across all state government departments, autonomous agencies, and administrative tiers.
The inquiry commission was originally constituted when Mamata Banerjee first assumed office as Chief Minister in 2011 to investigate the Kolkata police firing on July 21, 1993, that killed 13 youth Congress workers during a protest against the Left Front government. The Commission submitted its final report in December 2014, concluding that no senior leaders of the Left Front or police officers were responsible for the deaths.
The incident and the Commission’s findings have recently come back into the spotlight as a significant political issue. BJP leaders and dissenting members of the Trinamool Congress have criticised the previous administration under Mamata Banerjee for allegedly failing to release the full report. They are calling for a new investigation into the incident.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More