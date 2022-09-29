Bengali film wins top prize at Japan film festival

KOLKATA-BASED filmmaker Prasun Chatterjee’s directorial debut ‘Dostojee’ has won the top prize, the Golden Shika Award, at the Nara International Film Festival (IFF) in Japan in the international competition section. The director will also get the chance to make a film in Japan that will be fully funded and produced (up to $ 1 million) by Nara IFF as part of this prize.

The initiative is running under the leadership of the renowned Japanese filmmaker Naomi Kawase.

In Nara IFF, Dostojee competed in the international competition section with seven other films from around the world.

The critically acclaimed movie will be released in theatres in India on November 11. The film will have its American and UAE premiere in the international competition of the 39th Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and Sharjah International Film Festival. The film has also been invited for the main competition in the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, which is the biggest film awards’ event of this region.

“So far my film has won eight international awards. It has been received well in other countries and film festivals. Till March next year, the movie will travel to 10-12 more countries,” Chatterjee told The Indian Express.

The movie, starring child artistes Asik Shaikh and Arif Shaikh alongside Jayati Chakraborty and Swatilekha Kundu, focuses on the innocent friendship of two boys in a remote border village in West Bengal, separated from Bangladesh by the Padma River.