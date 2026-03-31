Bengali actor Rahul died by drowning, lungs had swollen to double their size: Autopsy

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died due to drowning, confirmed the primary autopsy report, which also revealed that his lungs had swollen to nearly twice their normal size, a condition typical of prolonged submersion, police said.
According to police, an unusual amount of sand was found not only in his lungs but also in his esophagus, trachea, and stomach and the preliminary findings suggest that he was underwater for at least an hour before recovery.
A viscera test is scheduled to be conducted to provide further clarity, police added.
The incident occurred during a dance sequence for the television serial ‘Bhole Baba Paar Karega’ at Talsari beach near the Odisha-Bengal border.
Police have seized the camera used during the shoot, the footage of which revealed a harrowing picture of his final moments where he remained submerged for nearly an hour after an attempt to save his co-star, Shweta Mishra, during a high-tide mishap.
According to witnesses, while filming in shallow water, Mishra, who was wearing a saree, lost her balance amid rising waves and slipped into an underwater ditch. Rahul stepped in to rescue her and while she was successfully rescued, he was swept away by the current and could not be reached in time.
The actor’s mortal remains reached his Bijoygarh residence in Kolkata at around 3pm on Monday, accompanied by friends and colleagues, including theatre director Jayraj Bhattacharya and CPI(M) leader Satarup Ghosh.
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Several prominent figures from the Bengali film fraternity and fans arrived to pay their respects, prompting Kolkata Police to set up barricades to manage the crowd.
Actor Abir Chatterjee arrived with his father Phalguni Chatterjee to bid farewell to his long-time screen partner in the television series Byomkesh.
Other prominent figures included Srabanti Chatterjee, Rupam Islam, Ishaa Saha, Srijato, and Sudipta Chakraborty, who joined Rahul’s wife Priyanka Sarkar and their son for his final rites at Keoratola crematorium.
Meanwhile, Odisha Police has confirmed that the production team did not have permission to shoot in the water and had failed to inform the local authorities. Initially, Talsari and Digha Police jointly investigated the case but since there have been no complaint from the family yet, it is the local police who are probing the matter.
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“Information was received by Talsari Inspector In-Charge from his counterpart in Digha about the death of a Bengali actor. Joint verification by Talsari and Digha Police revealed that the incident occurred around 5.30pm on Sunday when Rahul Banerjee and Sweta Mishra were shooting for a serial. Suddenly both of them fell into a ditch and their team immediately took them to Digha Hospital. However, the male actor could not be saved. The team neither gave any intimation nor obtained any permission for shooting. Talsari Police is coordinating with Digha Police for further legal action,” Balasore SP Pratyush Diwakar said.
“The footage from the camera will clarify the theories surrounding the incident and determine the extent of the production team’s liability,” a Kolkata Police official said.
Extending his condolences, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted on X, “Popular film and television actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away yesterday in a sudden accident at the beach. I am deeply saddened by his untimely demise. I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family, relatives, and fans.I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to his departed soul.”
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More