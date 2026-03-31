Bengali actor Rahul died by drowning, lungs had swollen to double their size: Autopsy

Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died due to drowning, confirmed the primary autopsy report, which also revealed that his lungs had swollen to nearly twice their normal size, a condition typical of prolonged submersion, police said.

According to police, an unusual amount of sand was found not only in his lungs but also in his esophagus, trachea, and stomach and the preliminary findings suggest that he was underwater for at least an hour before recovery.

A viscera test is scheduled to be conducted to provide further clarity, police added.

The incident occurred during a dance sequence for the television serial ‘Bhole Baba Paar Karega’ at Talsari beach near the Odisha-Bengal border.