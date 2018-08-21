Bengal youth dies in flood-ravaged Kerala

“The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational) “The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old youth from Nakashipara in Nadia district who had gone to Kozhikode in Kerala to work as a construction labourer died Saturday. The deceased, identified as Dilwar Hossain Mullick, is the first casualty from West Bengal in Kerala which is battling its worst floods in a century.

“We have come to know about Dilwar’s demise in Kerala. That’s the only information we have received as of now,” ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma told The Indian Express. “Dilwar last spoke to his parents on Wednesday and since then none of us could reach him on phone. On Saturday, we came to know about his death from others who are also stuck in Kerala. We don’t know exactly how he died. On behalf of the government, local MLA Kallol Khan paid his family a visit. Bengal government has extended all kind of help to the family,” Azehar Sheikh, a friend of Mullick said. His parents are heartbroken and not in a position to speak to anyone, Sheikh said.

Sources said that around 12-15 people from the area are still feared trapped in Kerala as their family members are not being able to contact them. District officials, on condition of anonymity, said more than 150 people from various districts of Bengal, including Birbhum, Burdwan, Nadia and Midnapore, are feared trapped in various flood-ravaged areas of Kerala. Meanwhile, three residents of Natungram in East Burdwan, Afsar Sheikh, Nasir Sheikh and Habib Sheikh, who were also in Kerala, returned home Saturday.

According to their family , they somehow managed to reach Chennai and from there came back here via train. Sources said that a few people from Bankura too have taken shelter in various relief camps in Kerala. Several families in Kandi, Beldanga and Domkal area in Murshidabad are spending sleepless nights as they have not been able to trace their relatives.

Sources said around 100 labourers from Katwa in East Burdwan are still trapped in flood-affected areas of Kerala. “Some of the labourers have returned. Special trains are being run to bring the rest back,” said Rabindranath Chattopadhyay, Katwa MLA. Habiba Khatoon from Domkul area has been trying to reach her husband for the last three days, but has not been able to get through to him. “I have no clue who should I approach,” said Khatoon over phone.

