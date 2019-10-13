Bengal: Woman’s body found in pond, her two daughters detained

The body of a 55-year-old woman was recovered from a pond at Golpara Patipukur area of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district on Saturday. Police have detained two daughters — both adults — of the deceased.

Police said the deceased, identified as Kalpana De Sarkar Roy, was a teacher of Raiganj Purba Collegepara Primary School.

According to police, the local residents alleged that her two daughters used to physically torture her regularly and was behind her murder.

After the body of the deceased was found, angry local people barged into her house and assaulted the women. Raiganj police then rescued the duo and took them to the police station.

“Roy’s body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. The actual cause of death can be ascertained after we get the post-mortem reports,” said a police officer.

Police said Roy had gone missing since October 6. However, her daughters did not inform police about her disappearance.

However, the daughters have denied the allegations saying their mother would often visit their maternal uncle’s house without informing them.

“The two daughters are claiming that they thought their mother may have gone to their uncle’s house. So, they did not inform police. We are probing the case from all possible angles,” said a police officer.

The body of another woman, allegedly killed by her in-laws, was found at Harinarayan village of Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district on Saturday. Deceased Alivia Parveen, who was a homemaker, allegedly had objection to the second marriage of her husband, Mohammad Hanif. He reportedly got married for the second time about three months ago. Parveen and Hanif had a minor son.

Police said the neighbours were shocked to see her body in the kitchen and it was partially buried in the mud floor.

“We have received a complaint from one of her relatives and a probe has been initiated. So far, her husband is untraceable,” said a police officer.