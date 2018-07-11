Bengal: Woman ‘run over’ by private bus in front of daughter

The victim was taken to the nearby B N Bose Sub-Divisional Hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representational Image) The victim was taken to the nearby B N Bose Sub-Divisional Hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old woman was run over by a private bus in front of her seven-year-old daughter in Barrackpore Chiriamore on Tuesday. The private bus had allegedly been racing another vehicle on B T Road when the incident occurred. Police sources said the victim, identified as Nita Gupta, had been escorting her daughter to her school bus.

After the accident, Nita was taken to the nearby B N Bose Sub-Divisional Hospital where she was declared brought dead. While Titagarh police seized the bus, sources said the driver fled the spot.

“I was with my mother and we were trying to cross the road. A bus was standing on one side; suddenly the bus driver hit us. I fell on the road and couldn’t see my mother,” said Nita’s daughter and Class IV student Dikhsha Gupta.

