Bengal: Woman paraded naked over alleged affair, say cops

A 28-year-old woman was beaten up, stripped and paraded almost naked by a mob for having an alleged affair with a married man who died after consuming poison at a village in Birbhum district.

She was rescued by police and is under their protection.

According to police, a 28-year-old married man consumed poison on October 17 and was declared dead by doctors at a hospital the following day. The man, who is survived by his wife and two sons, was suspected to have an extramarital relationship with the woman.

“On October 18 when the body reached the village, all the women attacked the victim. The widow claimed that her husband killed himself because of the 28-year-old woman. The victim was beaten up and stripped. Police, however, managed to rescue her,” a police officer said. The victim, who is also married and has two sons, was taken to the police station concerned.

As per police, she had allegedly run away from home in 2011 but returned after some time. This made villagers suspect her of having illicit relationships.

Police said that cross-complaints have been filed.