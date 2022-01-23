Bengal: Woman ‘molested’ in reserved compartment of moving train

A woman was allegedly molested inside the ladies’ compartment of a moving suburban train. It was alleged that the accused molested her a second time after she went live on social media to highlight the incident.

The woman, who later lodged a complaint with the GRP, said she boarded the local on a down line on Friday night.

“I was alone inside the ladies’ compartment and had dozed off. However, I suddenly woke up to find a man molesting me. Even as he moved away, I took out my mobile phone and went on Facebook Live to highlight the incident. I filmed the man and even cried on social media as I highlighted his act. However, he came back soon after and moweslested me again. He also beat me up and asked me to hand over my valuables. I did not,” the woman told media persons.

“As the train neared the station and slowed down, the man jumped off and ran away,” she added.

The GRP concerned has filed a case and are scanning CCTV footage to nab the culprit. “The GRP has registered a case. An investigation is underway and we are trying to identify the culprit. He will soon be arrested,” Ekalabya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer, Eastern Railway, said.

“There is no security inside trains. The central government is doing nothing on security and other issues such as maintenance. Hence, passengers have to risk their lives travelling on trains,” Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Leena Ganguly, chairperson of the state women’s commission, said, “Strong action will have to be taken. We will take up the matter if the culprit isn’t brought to book. If the complaint wants to approach us, she is welcome. We will take necessary steps.”