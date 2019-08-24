Bengal: Woman’s house set afire as teen falls sick, 3 held

A woman’s house was set on fire in Swarupnagar area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday allegedly by the residents who accused her of poisoning a teenaged girl on advice of a local tantric. Three people have been arrested in this connection, while the woman, Alpana Ghosh, has also been detained.

As per police sources, the accused woman and her family consulted a local tantrik as her daughter-in-law had two miscarriages recently. “Also, Alpana wanted a male child. The tantric allegedly advised her to perform a special puja at her house and feed seven children. The tantrik also allegedly advised her that only children’s sacrifice would enable her daughter-in-law to give birth to a healthy male child,” said a local policeman.

The local residents alleged that she made, Rinki Ghosh, a Class 12 student, consume poison in name of a medicine that would help her gain weight. Later, when the victim started vomiting severely, she was taken to a doctor, who said she had consumed poison.

According to sources, when the family asked her, she revealed that Alpana gave her a medicine. The girl is in a critical condition.

Outraged, Alpana’s neighbours allegedly attacked her house and set a portion of it on fire on Thursday. A large contingent of police went to the spot and pacified the mob.

“Three persons have been arrested in this connection. We have also detained Alpana Ghosh and she is being questioned. We are verifying if the allegations against her are true or not,” said a senior police officer.

The local residents told police that earlier too she had poisoned a minor girl, who died two months ago, and that they were infuriated over her alleged occult practices. Police, however, didn’t confirm any death.