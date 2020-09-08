Bengal: Woman BJP leader shot at, party blames TMC

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters, “After the statewide ‘Save Democracy’ programme, TMC goons started attacking BJP supporters across the State. Today, in Bishnupur, they attacked under the leadership of Jahangir."

A local leader of the BJP Mahila Morcha was shot by unidentified people at her home in Raghudevpur village in South 24 Parganas district’s Bishnupur area on Monday. Radharani Naskar was admitted to SSKM hospital in Kolkata after a local hospital turned her away.

The BJP and Naskar’s family blamed the TMC for the attack. “Some TMC supporters came and beat her. When she chased them with a broom, a TMC supporter named Pancha shot her on the head,” said Naskar’s mother-in-law Thakurani Mondol.

A BJP supporter who claimed to have witnessed the attack said, “For the past few days, TMC supporters were coming here and disturbing and threatening us with firearms. Today, in the morning, they came and fired at Radharani. She received a serious head injury.”

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters, “After the statewide ‘Save Democracy’ programme, TMC goons started attacking BJP supporters across the State. Today, in Bishnupur, they attacked under the leadership of Jahangir. Similarly, TMC goons attacked our supporters in Kalna and Sandeshkhali also. In all these places, the police were mute spectators. If this continues, what will happen I don’t know but people will protest against these attacks.”

Mahila Morcha state president Agnimitra Paul and MP Locket Chatterjee also lashed out at the ruling party, saying it wants to silence the party. “There is no language to condemn the way the miscreants carried out the attack at 10.30 am in broad daylight. The police have now become silent spectators,” said Paul.

The TMC denied the allegations, and claimed it was a result of the Opposition party’s infighting.

The police have lodged an FIR at Bishnupur station, but no one has been arrested yet.

