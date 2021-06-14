Bengal: With Vivekananda flyover demolition on anvil, traffic diversions announced

Over a week after state minister Firhad Hakim said the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) would soon begin demolishing the incomplete Vivekananda flyover in the Girish Park neighbourhood, the Kolkata Traffic Police on Sunday announced a host of traffic route changes and diversions that would come into effect from Monday 11 pm. The flyover had been under construction since 2009 but collapsed on March 31, 2016, killing 28 people.

For the demolition, a portion of Strand Road will be completely closed to traffic from 11 pm on June 14 till 5 am on August 15. “A portion of Strand Road will be fully closed from 23.00 hrs on 14.06.2021 up to 05.00 hrs on 15.08.2021 for demolition work of incomplete Vivekananda Road Flyover undertaken by the KMDA,” the Kolkata Traffic Police said in a statement.

The department said tram services on MG Road would be suspended till the demolition was over. MG Road will be open to all types of traffic on both sides from Strand Road to Central Avenue. Northbound lorries and other goods vehicles that take Strand Road will be diverted towards Central Avenue or Rabindra Sarani.

Officials said the traffic department had planned alternative routes to avoid inconveniencing commuters. In the two months during which the changes will be in effect, mainly vehicles will be diverted from the Mirbahar Ghat Street on Strand Road to KK Tagore Street, a part of which from Maharshi Devendra Road to Strand Road will be one way from east to west. According to the police, traffic on Mirbahar Ghat Street and MD Road will be “reversed for northbound [Posta-bound] small vehicles”. The junction of Nawab Lane and Strand Road will be opened to slow-moving vehicles and freight vehicles in the Posta area. Nalini Seth Road will be made southbound while Strand Bank Road will be open to two-way traffic between Jagannath Ghat Road and Cross Road number five. “MG Road will be made both ways for all types of traffic from Strand Road to Central Avenue. Crossing of Nawab Lane and Strand Road will be kept free during the daytime for the movement of slow-moving and goods vehicles inside the Posta area,” said the police.