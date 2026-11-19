Written by Sharanyo Basu
With Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast on Friday, several districts of West Bengal are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms through the week, with isolated pockets facing heavy to very heavy showers.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for East and West Midnapore for Friday, forecasting 7-20 cm of rainfall in isolated areas.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, has warned that these two districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain of 7-20 cm in isolated pockets. East Midnapore is also set to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.
The weather bureau has also warned of possible lightning strikes in open fields, temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpass roads on Thursday and Friday, damage to standing crops and horticulture, and damage to vulnerable kutcha houses, with the possibility of wall collapse.
Fishermen, port advice
With squally winds of up to 70 kmph and rough sea conditions forecast for Thursday, the weather bureau has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea until Friday. Those already at sea have been asked to return to shore.
Meanwhile, Kolkata and Haldia ports have upgraded their alerts from a Distant Caution Signal to Distant Warning Signal No. 2, indicating a cyclone at sea and warning vessels preparing to leave port. Sagar Island Port has also issued a corresponding storm warning.
It has advised people to seek shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and lightning, and avoid taking refuge under trees or near electric poles. They have also been cautioned against contact with water bodies. The administration may regulate recreational activities, restrict access to beaches, and impose traffic restrictions as a precautionary measure.
Scattered light showers accompanied by thunderstorms were reported across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Midnapore on Wednesday, marking the onset of rainfall in the state.
Yellow alert for other South Bengal districts
A yellow alert has been issued for South Bengal districts from Thursday to early Sunday.
On Thursday and Friday, isolated pockets of South 24 Parganas are set to get 7 to 11 cm of rain, along with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. A few parts of Jhargram may also see heavy rain on Friday.
Elsewhere in these districts, expect fairly widespread to widespread rain between 51 and 100 per cent, along with thunderstorms. Even after the alert ends, light to moderate showers may linger until early Tuesday, November 24. Temperatures shouldn’t change much.
North Bengal is expected to receive rain from Friday onwards. Malda and South Dinajpur will receive isolated rain of less than 25 per cent on Friday. Scattered rain is expected on Saturday in Malda, and North and South Dinajpur, followed by scanty rain on Sunday.
The entire state is expected to receive isolated rain on Monday, which is expected to subside on Tuesday.
Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall along the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts on Friday around noon between Narsapur and Puri, as a severe cyclonic storm.
At 2.30 am on Thursday, the system was 470 km from Narsapur, 490 km from Kalingapatnam, 570 km from Chennai, 580 km south of Gopalpur, and 640 km south of Puri.
(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.)