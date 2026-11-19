Written by Sharanyo Basu

With Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast on Friday, several districts of West Bengal are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms through the week, with isolated pockets facing heavy to very heavy showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for East and West Midnapore for Friday, forecasting 7-20 cm of rainfall in isolated areas.

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The Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, has warned that these two districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain of 7-20 cm in isolated pockets. East Midnapore is also set to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.