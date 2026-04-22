Bengal Elections 2026: EC releases supplementary voter list, clears who can vote tomorrow

The list can be accessed on the Commission’s website by selecting the add or delete list and entering the Assembly and booth number. Booths with pending cases will not display names (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) early Wednesday published the list of electors cleared by the Tribunal and eligible to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election Thursday.

While the Commission released the first phase of the supplementary list of such voters whose cases have been resolved through Tribunals, it did not publish any details or the total number of electors who had applied and out of which number of electors were allowed to be included.

However, individual voters can see their names on the ECI website. The list can be accessed on the Commission’s website by selecting the add or delete list and entering the Assembly and booth number. Booths with pending cases will not display names.