Bengal Elections 2026: EC releases supplementary voter list, clears who can vote tomorrow

The supplementary list has been published in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataApr 22, 2026 11:17 AM IST
Election Commission, SIR, Voter listThe list can be accessed on the Commission’s website by selecting the add or delete list and entering the Assembly and booth number. Booths with pending cases will not display names (File Photo)
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) early Wednesday published the list of electors cleared by the Tribunal and eligible to vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election Thursday.

While the Commission released the first phase of the supplementary list of such voters whose cases have been resolved through Tribunals, it did not publish any details or the total number of electors who had applied and out of which number of electors were allowed to be included.

However, individual voters can see their names on the ECI website. The list can be accessed on the Commission’s website by selecting the add or delete list and entering the Assembly and booth number. Booths with pending cases will not display names.

Voters whose names are not in the pending list can check their status on the website using their EPIC or voter ID number.

The Commission has published two lists of name additions and deletions after settlement in the Tribunal.

The supplementary list has been published in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions. Invoking its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court directed that voters declared eligible by the Tribunal up to two days before polling be allowed to vote in this Bengal Assembly election.

The court had also ordered the publication of the list on April 21 ahead of the first phase of polling in 152 Assembly constituencies. Following this, the Election Commission released the list in the morning and is expected to publish an updated, consolidated list of these voters by Wednesday evening.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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