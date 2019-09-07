Bengal: VHP to reach out to 2 lakh people, explain ‘perils of infiltration’

The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will approach two lakh people to explain them the present situation of infiltration in Bengal, and the need to bring in National Register of Citizens (NRC) not only in the state but the entire nation. VHP will also initiate a membership drive from November in the state.

Advertising

“From November 17 to December 1, we will start our membership drive in West Bengal. We will visit door to door and meet two lakh people. We will explain the perilous situation of infiltration in the state and the need to implement NRC immediately in Bengal. We believe NRC should be implemented throughout the nation after Assam. We will also meet district magistrates and block development officers and give them memorandums,” Sachindranath Sinha, Akhil Bhartiya Saha Sampadak of VHP, said in a press conference in Kolkata.

According to VHP, 1.5 lakh people will be targeted in south Bengal, whereas 50,000 in north Bengal. “In bordering areas, infiltration and other illegal activities are on the rise. Thirty-one per cent of Bengal’s population comprises minorities, most of whom are infiltrators. Like the government has scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, it should bring a Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and implement NRC,” said Sinha.

Sinha also demanded that the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 should immediately be passed in the Parliament and refugees who are Hindus, Christians or Buddhists should be granted citizenship.

Advertising

“The government had tried earlier but failed because the MPs of the ruling party in Bengal opposed to it. The Citizenship Amendment Bill should be passed in Parliament immediately. Non-Muslims are refugees and they should get citizenship irrespective of when they came to India,” said Sinha.

Speaking of Assam, Sinha said some political parties are trying to “fish in muddy waters”.

“Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC list in Assam, and now it has become a major issue. Some political parties are also trying to fish in muddy waters. These people have the right to appeal to Foreigners’ Tribunal. It is for the central government to decide what to do with those left out of the list. If the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament, such a hue and cry would not have erupted, since Hindus would have automatically got citizenship. The ruling party of Bengal did not allow the Bill to pass, but now is hitting the streets highlighting the plight of Bengalis. This is unwanted and the people of Bengal know the truth,” said Sinha.