Bengal: VBU faculty to continue working from home

Birbhum SP Shyam Singh and other police officers inspect the Visva-Bharati University area Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Visva-Bharati University (VBU), which closed its campus on August 17 following an incident of vandalism over the fencing of its Poush Mela ground, has said its faculty members will continue to work from home as the situation is still tense on its campus.

In a statement issued on Monday, the VBU administration said its executive council will review the situation on August 31. The admission and examination processes, and emergency services will be taken care of in this period.

“It has been unanimously resolved in the meeting of all directors, principals and HODs to close the university till the situation improves. We will continue to work from home in regard to these activities since the campus is highly volatile and tense. We will continue all the emergency services relating to students’ interests, including admission, examination (if it is decided), online teaching (where it has already been started) and other emergency services,” read the statement.

The university alleged that its officials were being regularly threatened and subjected to verbal abuse, especially the women staff members. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the August 17 incident.

