Bengal under unofficial President’s Rule, Centre plans to snatch citizenship through NRC, Census: Mamata 

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the party has imposed an “unofficial President’s Rule” in the state and that there is a “conspiracy to snatch” people’s citizenship in the name of NRC and Census after the assembly elections in the state.
Accusing the Election Commission of working in cohort with the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the scale of administrative reshuffle has disrupted essential services and undermined the state’s autonomy, creating conditions akin to President’s Rule in the poll-bound state.
Addressing the media after releasing the TMC manifesto, Banerjee said, “The Centre is planning to take away people’s citizenship in the name of NRC and Census after the Assembly elections. This is a deep conspiracy by the Modi government. They have already imposed President’s Rule, though not officially. Their activities prove it. This raises serious questions on governance and fairness, especially during elections.”
Taking potshots at the Centre, Banerjee said, “The Central government did not keep a single promise. They pursue a privatisation strategy by selling companies to private entities and industrialists who steal money and flee to foreign countries. Now they want to grab Bengal. External forces are trying to smuggle weaponry and illicit funds from across state borders to incite communal disharmony. These are efforts to destabilise the region and justify indirect Central control.”
“My appeal to the people of the state is to remain united and vigilant. Do not let fear win over. Do not accept bribes and other inducements. External forces are trying to foment riots in our state. They have a plan to carve out a new state by separating north Bengal and merging it with parts of Bihar,” she added.
Banerjee also criticised the reassignment of several IAS officers as central poll observers in unfamiliar territories, questioning how such officials could be held accountable for ground realities they do not understand. She cited the transfer of the Principal Secretary of the Food Department during a period of potential shortages as a primary example of systemic disruption.
Targeting the EC over the ongoing SIR exercise, Banerjee said large-scale deletions could affect lakhs of people.
Story continues below this ad
“I have heard that out of nearly 60 lakh cases under adjudication, around 22 lakh have been disposed of, and nearly 10 lakh names may be deleted. I was also informed that they are delaying publication of supplementary lists. This is how they are wasting time. Who knows whether the process will even be completed before the elections,” Banerjee said.
“The Constitution no longer exists in this country. People from a particular community are disproportionately affected in the SIR exercise. How will these people get justice? I have already written to the Election Commission but I know they will not do anything. I am only keeping evidence. Our aim is to free this country from Modi’s governance,” she added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More