Bengal under unofficial President’s Rule, Centre plans to snatch citizenship through NRC, Census: Mamata 

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the party has imposed an “unofficial President’s Rule” in the state and that there is a “conspiracy to snatch” people’s citizenship in the name of NRC and Census after the assembly elections in the state.

Accusing the Election Commission of working in cohort with the Centre, Banerjee alleged that the scale of administrative reshuffle has disrupted essential services and undermined the state’s autonomy, creating conditions akin to President’s Rule in the poll-bound state.

Addressing the media after releasing the TMC manifesto, Banerjee said, “The Centre is planning to take away people’s citizenship in the name of NRC and Census after the Assembly elections. This is a deep conspiracy by the Modi government. They have already imposed President’s Rule, though not officially. Their activities prove it. This raises serious questions on governance and fairness, especially during elections.”