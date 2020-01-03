Bengal: Two women ‘gangraped’ on New Year eve, 5 held

Police said Das, alias Tota, was in jail in a murder case and released about eight months ago. (Representational) Police said Das, alias Tota, was in jail in a murder case and released about eight months ago. (Representational)

Two women were allegedly gangraped in separate incidents in the state on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. A total of five people have been arrested in both the cases, police said on Thursday.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five men inside her house in North 24 Parganas district, while a 27-year-old was reportedly raped twice the same night in North Dinajpur, the police said.

Sources said the 30-year-old woman was alone at her home as her husband had gone out for work. The five men, apparently drunk after a New Year picnic, barged into the rented house around 2 am and allegedly raped the woman.

Sources claimed hearing her screams, the owner of the house tried to intervene, but the elderly man was beaten up by the accused persons. The local residents later took her to police station where she filed a complaint against the accused persons.

“Three of the five men, identified as Ratan Das, Sougata Sarkar and Mrinal Biswas, have been arrested in connection with the gangrape case. An investigation is on,” said a police official.

Police said Das, alias Tota, was in jail in a murder case and released about eight months ago. Two accused are still absconding, added police.

In North Dinajpur, the 27-year-old woman was returning home when she was gangraped twice on December 31 night. She alleged she was raped first near her work place after two persons forced her to drink alcohol. After the crime, they dumped her at an isolated area, when two passers-by, instead of helping her, too picked her up and allegedly raped her.

The victim is admitted to Kaliaganj Sub-Divisional hospital.

“A complaint has been lodged, on the basis of which two men have been arrested,” said North Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar.

