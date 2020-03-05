Bengal: Two more held for ‘goli maaro’ slogan, total arrests six

The accused allegedly raised the slogans on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday. The accused allegedly raised the slogans on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday.

Two more persons were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly raising the controversial “goli maaro” slogan while they were on their way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday. With this, the total number of arrests stands at six and all the accused are suspected to be BJP workers.

According to Kolkata Police, Sandeep Sonkar, who is a resident of Chetla area in Kolkata, and Prashanta Sarkar from Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district were arrested.

“Two more arrests have been made. We are analysing the video footage to identify others who also raised the slogan,” said a senior police officer.

On Monday night, the fourth person was arrested for allegedly raising the “shoot the traitors” slogan. Sujit Barua (51), a resident of Ghola of Sodepur in North 24 Parganas district, was picked up by police after he was identified from video footage.

The arrested persons were booked under sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 505 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

On their way to attend Shah’s rally at Shahid Minar ground, BJP workers and supporters were seen raising the controversial slogan. Following this, the Opposition trained their guns at the BJP and slammed its leaders for promoting hatred.

Among the three arrested earlier, two — Pankaj Prasad and Surendra Kumar Tewary — have been sent to police custody, while Dhruva Basu was granted bail by a city court on Monday on grounds of age and ill-health.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.