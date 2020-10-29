Bengal: Two men injured in violence die, BJP says they were partymen

At Jagaddal area in North 24 Parganas district, another BJP worker, Milan Haldar, was attacked allegedly by TMC workers.(Representational)

Two persons who were injured in separate incidents of violence in Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts on October 24 died on Wednesday, prompting a fresh round of acrimony between the TMC and the saffron party over alleged political killings. Police are yet to register FIRs in both cases. The BJP claimed that the two men were its party workers.

In Howrah district’s Bagnan area, Kinkar Majhi was allegedly shot at by unidentified miscreants late at night. He had been undergoing treatment at NRS Medical College and Hospital until his death on Wednesday afternoon. The BJP has given a call for a 12-hour bandh in Bagnan area on Thursday to condemn the killling.

At Jagaddal area in North 24 Parganas district, another BJP worker, Milan Haldar, was attacked allegedly by TMC workers. He succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital early on Wednesday.

“Our party worker Kinkar Majhi from Bagnan has succumbed to his injuries at NRS Medical College today. To mark our protest, we have decided to observe a 12-hour strike in Bagnan starting from 6 am tomorrow. Another party worker from Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district has died today. So far, a total of 123 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal under the TMC rule. It is unfortunate that we are living in a state where democracy does not exist. A dictatorship in the form of a government is prevailing in Bengal,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

The TMC, however, denied the charges. “The BJP is looking for martyrs. They don’t have such martyrs in their party. Now, some person who died in a correctional home in Pataspur is being branded as a BJP worker. They are trying to raise a hue and cry over natural deaths and describing them as political killings,” said TMC MP Sougata Roy.

Hand over Ghorai’s body to family, BJP tells police

BJP leaders and workers staged a sit-in near the Gandhi statue at Mayo Road on Wednesday and demanded police to hand over to the body of its worker Madan Ghorai who died allegedly in police custody.

According to party leaders, Ghorai’s body, which has been lying in the morgue of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for over 15 days, is awaiting a second post mortem as per the direction of the Calcutta High Court. The delay in the post mortem forced the BJP to hit the streets.

“As an Opposition party, the BJP is suffering the most at the hands of the TMC. The state government cannot even show respect to the dead. We were forced to move the High Court in this particular case which ordered a second post mortem. Now, the state government is showing no intention to do it fearing that it will expose the incident to be a murder,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Family members of Ghorai also took part in the protest.

