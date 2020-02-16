Bengal: Two children dead, two others injured in Malda, tantrik arrested

The condition of the injured children was critical, said doctors. (Representational) The condition of the injured children was critical, said doctors. (Representational)

A tantrik was arrested Saturday after two children died and another two – all aged between five and seven – were injured allegedly due to black magic practices performed by him at Kadamtali village of Malda district, police said.

The condition of the injured children was critical, said doctors. The tantrik has been identified as Abdul Rafique.

According to police, the four children fell ill when they returned after playing football on Friday afternoon.

Their parents took them to Rafique for treatment. He performed black magic on the children from 5pm to 9pm, following which their condition deteriorated, said police.

When villagers learnt about it, they forcibly took the children to the nearest Malda Medical College Hospital. One of the children died on his way to hospital, while another was declared dead during treatment.

“The condition of the two children is critical,” said a doctor at the hospital. They are admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital.

“We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the deaths. But our primary investigation shows that the children had consumed contaminated food before the game of football. Had the children been taken to hospital in time, the two lives could have been saved,” an investigating officer said.

Local TMC MLA Dipali Biswas and District Chief Medical Officer of Health Sabyasachi Adhikari visited the village and met the families of the children on Saturday. “I have tried to make villagers understand that it’s all superstition and ghosts are fictitious and that they should shun such superstitious practices” Biswas said.

