Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Landslides disrupt road connectivity: Bengal tourists stuck in Sikkim, special bus sent for evacuation

Landslides were reported on Tuesday evening on the Siliguri-Gangtok highway and other places, disrupting traffic movement towards Darjeeling, Kalimpong.

The Transport Department also started a special helpline for the stranded passengers.

With several tourists from West Bengal getting stuck in Sikkim as continuous rains triggered multiple landslides in the Himalayan state in the last couple of days disrupting road connectivity, the state Transport Department started a special bus to bring back those stranded there.

Torrential rains have also hit north Bengal’s Terai and Dooars region. “Yesterday, we received a request from 45 passengers stuck in Sikkim. We arranged a bus for them,” said a senior department official.

The Meteorological Department has issued a “red alert” for Sikkim and “yellow warning” for some north Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in the wake of the rains.

The Transport Department also started a special helpline for the stranded passengers. Those stuck can contact 9434739436 and 03532514920 (landline) to avail the service, an officials said.

Traffic on National Highway 10 in Sikkim has stopped as landslides occurred at some places between Rangpo and Gangtok due to rain. Road repairing work was started but it couldn’t continue due to continuous rain. Tourists were advised not to visit north Sikkim.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 05:26:22 am
