Bengal: Today, Govt and Rlys to discuss restarting local trains

The West Bengal government and the Eastern Railway authorities will meet on Monday to discuss the resumption of suburban train services.

The meeting was announced on Sunday, a day after the Mamata Banerjee government wrote to the railways division, seeking discussions about operating a few pairs of suburban trains daily while following Covid-19 regulations.

A senior Eastern Railway official said, “The general manager of Eastern Railway and other railway officials will be present in tomorrow’s meeting. The state chief secretary and the home secretary will also be present on behalf of the state government. Discussions will be held on the resumption of local train services.”

On Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) HK Dwivedi had urged the Railways to run a few pairs of suburban trains daily after commuters protested at Howrah station.

“Rather than resorting to unquiet means, we could and discuss how a few pairs of trains could be run locally in the morning and in the afternoon hours to serve the general commuters at large,” Dwivedi wrote in a letter.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said the state government had taken a lot of time to take a call.

“If Metro services, bus services, auto and taxi services are resumed, then what is the harm in running local trains? The railways had written to the state government on several occasions to discuss this. However, the state government refused to hold discussions…” he added.

