Bengal to take back land where no industry developed

The West Bengal government has decided to take back the land that was allotted for developing industries but was not used for the desired purpose within the stipulated time frame.

Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi on Monday held a meeting with officials of the MSME Department and directed them to recover such land.

“The land allotted by government where no industry has come up will be taken back. Notices will be served by the development authority and the land department by February 15,” he said.

Officials said the allottees will be served notices to return the land and the state government is likely to distribute smaller plots to the landless people.

A senior Industry Department official said, “The West Bengal government has identified large chunks of such land across the state. According to the rule, one has to start work within three years of allotment of land in an industrial park.”