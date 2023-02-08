scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Bengal to take back land where no industry developed

Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi on Monday held a meeting with officials of the MSME Department and directed them to recover such land.

Officials said the allottees will be served notices to return the land and the state government is likely to distribute smaller plots to the landless people. (Representational/File)
The West Bengal government has decided to take back the land that was allotted for developing industries but was not used for the desired purpose within the stipulated time frame.

“The land allotted by government where no industry has come up will be taken back. Notices will be served by the development authority and the land department by February 15,” he said.

A senior Industry Department official said, “The West Bengal government has identified large chunks of such land across the state. According to the rule, one has to start work within three years of allotment of land in an industrial park.”

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 01:22 IST
