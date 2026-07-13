Bengal to give Rs 5 lakh to each Rath Yatra committee, shower petals on kanwariyas

The Bengal government Monday announced a slew of measures for the upcoming Rath Yatra festival, including a grant of Rs 5 lakh each to Rath Yatra committees in the state.

The government has also decided to set up seva kendras (service centres) in 75 Rath Yatra melas (fairs) across the state.

This is the first time that the BJP-led state government has announced sops for religious festivals after coming to power in May.

“We have to hold on and take forward our culture and traditions. There are so many Rath Yatras in Bengal that are hundreds of years old. West Bengal was not only a cultural hub but also a place of religious traditions,” Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.