Bengal to give Rs 5 lakh to each Rath Yatra committee, shower petals on kanwariyas

The Bengal government Monday announced a slew of measures for the upcoming Rath Yatra festival, including a grant of Rs 5 lakh each to Rath Yatra committees in the state.
The government has also decided to set up seva kendras (service centres) in 75 Rath Yatra melas (fairs) across the state.
This is the first time that the BJP-led state government has announced sops for religious festivals after coming to power in May.
“We have to hold on and take forward our culture and traditions. There are so many Rath Yatras in Bengal that are hundreds of years old. West Bengal was not only a cultural hub but also a place of religious traditions,” Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.
“Earlier, the state government used to send some traffic police to such Rath Yatras. But this time we will honour the Rath Yatra committees and help them preserve the culture and traditions. The state government will grant Rs 5 lakh each to 60 Rath Yatra committees in Bengal. The list of recipients will be updated next year,” the CM said after a virtual meeting with district officials, police officers, and members of Ratha Yatra committees.
He asked the committees to use the grant to better maintain raths (chariots), especially the wooden ones, in need of repair.
The Adhikari government also made announcements keeping in view the holy month of Sravan. “This is the time for Sravan Melas, when jal jatris (kanwariyas) walk to temples. We have decided to set up seva kendras every five kilometers from Sheoraphuli to Tarakeshwar Dham. We have granted Rs 15 crore for the preservation and development of Tarakeshwar Dham. There will be tents, medical camps, and places to rest for the jal jatris. We will also shower rose petals on them… every Monday during the Sravan month,” the chief minister said.
During her tenure, former chief minister Mamata Banerjee used to give an annual financial grant to over 40,000 Durga Puja committees. Along with this financial aid, she had announced a complete exemption from government taxes and fees, an 80 per cent waiver on electricity bills, and free fire brigade services for Durga Puja committees. Her initiatives were criticised sharply by the Opposition.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More