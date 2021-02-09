Bengal to be world’s investment destination: Mamata Banerjee

WEST BENGAL will be the future investment destination of the world, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. She was addressing a programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The CM announced a host of infrastructure projects, which will entail investments and claimed that the investments would be of Rs 72,000 crore and provide jobs to around 3.29 lakh people.

She said 1.5 crore jobs will be created in the state over the next five years, maintaining that an equal number of employment opportunities have already been provided to people.

“Bengal is the destination of the whole world for investment and employment. A proposal of Rs 62,000-crore investment for Jangalmahal Industrial Town at Raghunathpur in Purulia has come forward,” Banerjee said.

“Those who come here and dish out lies should know these facts which have been provided in the Government of India records,” the chief minister added.

She also announced a 100-acre pharmaceutical park at Falta in South 24 Parganas, an industrial park at Budge Budge, a mega industrial park at Mekhliganj in Coochbehar and the fourth phase of Barjora Industrial Park in Bankura.

Claiming that the state was developing in every sector, the chief minister said while there has been a 40 per cent increase in joblessness in the country, in West Bengal, poverty “has reduced by 40 per cent”.

Banerjee also virtually inaugurated some infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Monday gave Bir Bahadur Chhetri the highest sports honour of the Bengal government: the lifetime achievement award. Chhetri was part of the gold-medal winning hockey team of India in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Smita Chattopadhyay, Tarun Saha, Amitava Ghosh, Biswanath Ghosh, Joydeep Karmakar, Bharati Ghosh and Mihir Ghosh were honoured with ‘Krira Guru Samman’.

‘Bangalar Gourav’ prize was bestowed upon Ruma Roy, Pinki Pramanik, Dr Laxmi Narayan Nayak, Surya Sekhar Ganguly, Runa Basu, Sagarmoy Sensharma, Subhomoy Das, Sumanto Ghosh, Amit Bhadra, Amit Das, Babu Mani, Debasis Mukherjee, Deepak Mandal, Dulal Biswas, Prashanta Chakraborty, Pratima Biswas, Sandip Nandi, Debjani Samanta, Monaj Bera, Partha Pratim Sengupta, Kishore Kumar Patra, Debabrata Chatterjee, Bhagirath Samal, Mamoni Mondal, Tarak Nath Shaw and Mantu Ghosh.

The government also gave ‘Khel Samman’ award to Atar Ali, Himashree Roy, Mitrabha Guha, Paramita Roy, Goutam Dey, Riya Mondal, Nilna Shil, Salma Majhi, Tapan Pal, Jayashree Das, Mehuli Ghosh, Priyabata Sadhu, Sahida Khatun, Jeet Chandra, Soham Sadhukhan, Sahir Ali Mallick.