Bengal: To address shortage of vehicles, data on ambulances to be collated

The West Bengal government has decided to go for an ambulance mapping exercise to increase the availability of the emergency response medical vehicles for Covid patients.

Chairing a virtual meeting with top health and other officials from secretariat Nabanna on Friday, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay directed the nodal officers concerned to submit a detailed ambulance database, including all districts, to Home Secretary Hari Krishna Dwibedi within 72 hours.

According to government sources, it is trying to bring all ambulances, which were arranged though MP-LAD funds or by different municipalities and panchayats, under one umbrella. A senior health official said, “We will bring all ambulances under one umbrella so that when a patient or a relative asks for an ambulance, we can send it to his or her address at the earliest. Due to the unavailability of ambulances (earlier), many patients failed to reach hospitals on time. So, to address worries on this front, we have now decided to do a mapping of ambulances and track their movements through GPRS.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid caseload rose further on Friday, with 19,216 testing positive over the last 24 hours and 112 succumbing to the virus. On Thursday, Bengal logged 18,431 positive cases and lost 119 patients to the pathogen. While the number of active cases in the state rose to 1,22,774, the number of recoveries over the last 24 hours stood at 17,412, taking the total number of discharged patients to 8,00,328 and the discharge rate to 85.59%.

Of the 19,216 patients testing positive over the last 24 hours, nearly 8,000 were from Kolkata and the North 24-Parganas. As many as 3,957 persons tested positive in the North 24-Parganas over the last 24 hours, while the single-day tally in the state capital stood at 3,915. Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah reported 992, 970 and 934 cases respectively, while Nadia, Purba Burdwan, Birbhum and Paschim Burdwan recorded 895, 802, 827 and 892 cases.

In North Bengal, the Darjeeling topped the count over the last 24 hours with 641 cases, followed by Alipurduar at 67 and Kalimpong at 25.