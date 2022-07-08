Bengal: TMC seeks Ghosh arrest for remarks on CM

Taking exception to alleged unsavoury comments by BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme of a media group, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has demanded his arrest.

During an interaction at the ‘India Today East Conclave’, Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee’s family.

“Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation (sic)?” Abhishek Banerjee tweeted Wednesday.

On Thursday, an eight-member TMC delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded that Dilip Ghosh tender an unconditional apology to the CM.