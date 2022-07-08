Bengal: TMC seeks Ghosh arrest for remarks on CM

July 8, 2022 2:32:02 am
Taking exception to alleged unsavoury comments by BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme of a media group, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has demanded his arrest.
During an interaction at the ‘India Today East Conclave’, Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee’s family.
“Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation (sic)?” Abhishek Banerjee tweeted Wednesday.
On Thursday, an eight-member TMC delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded that Dilip Ghosh tender an unconditional apology to the CM.
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-