Thursday, July 07, 2022

Bengal: TMC seeks Ghosh arrest for remarks on CM

“Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation (sic)?" Abhishek Banerjee  tweeted Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 8, 2022 2:32:02 am
Jagdeep Dhankhar, Dilip Ghosh, Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsDuring an interaction at the ‘India Today East Conclave', Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee's family.

Taking exception to alleged unsavoury comments by BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme of a media group, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has demanded his arrest.

During an interaction at the ‘India Today East Conclave’, Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee’s family.

“Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation (sic)?” Abhishek Banerjee  tweeted Wednesday.

On Thursday, an eight-member TMC delegation met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded that Dilip Ghosh tender an unconditional apology to the CM.

