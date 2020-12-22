scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Top news

Bengal: TMC rebel Rajeeb Banerjee says, ‘Suvendu’s situation not comparable with mine’

The West Bengal forest minister Rajeeb Banerjee, who recently criticized TMC leadership, says, "We are two separate individuals and we have separate viewpoints. Our situations cannot be compared.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | December 22, 2020 9:18:07 am
rajeeb banerjee, TMC, west bengal, bjp, kolkata newsBanerjee refused to discuss the meeting with the media. (File Photo)

State forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Monday said his situation in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was not the same as that of Suvendu Adhikari.

While Adhikari joined last Saturday, Banerjee, who has also criticised the TMC recently, met senior party leader Partha Chatterjee during the day.

This was the second meeting between them.

Banerjee refused to discuss the meeting with the media. He said, “Being a disciplined soldier of the party, I will not publicly say anything in this regard. I came to Partha Chatterjee’s residence earlier in the past. Again, the party leadership called. So, I came here to meet him again.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The forest minister added, “My case is not the same as that of Suvendu Adhikari. We are two separate individuals and we have separate viewpoints. Our situations cannot be compared.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement