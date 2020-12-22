Bengal: TMC rebel Rajeeb Banerjee says, ‘Suvendu’s situation not comparable with mine’

Banerjee refused to discuss the meeting with the media. (File Photo)

State forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Monday said his situation in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was not the same as that of Suvendu Adhikari.

While Adhikari joined last Saturday, Banerjee, who has also criticised the TMC recently, met senior party leader Partha Chatterjee during the day.

This was the second meeting between them.

Banerjee refused to discuss the meeting with the media. He said, “Being a disciplined soldier of the party, I will not publicly say anything in this regard. I came to Partha Chatterjee’s residence earlier in the past. Again, the party leadership called. So, I came here to meet him again.”

The forest minister added, “My case is not the same as that of Suvendu Adhikari. We are two separate individuals and we have separate viewpoints. Our situations cannot be compared.”

