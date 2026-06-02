Bengal: TMC panchayat chief found dead at home

A Trinamool Congress panchayat chief was found hanging inside his house in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jahidul Haque Baidya, the chief of Jadurhati Uttar Gram panchayat in Baduria area.

His body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house this morning and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, an officer of Baduria police station said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether it was a suicide or any other circumstance led to the death, he said.

The incident has triggered a stir in the area, where residents had recently accused Baidya of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.